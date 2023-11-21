JS polls: Jasad sells 391 nomination forms in four days

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) has sold 391 nomination forms in four days ahead of the 12th national election.

It was the final day for collecting nomination forms of Jasad.

The party earned Tk19.55 lakh from the sales, with each form priced at Tk5,000.

On 23 November, the party will conduct interviews with individuals who collected the nomination forms at 10am at the Jasad office, followed by a Jasad Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting at 3pm.