JSD finalises nominations for 181 seats

Politics

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:42 pm

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has finalised the nomination of candidates for 181 seats out of 300 parliamentary seats in the national elections.

JSD Office Secretary Sajjad Hossain announced the list during a press conference at the party's central office at 4pm on Friday.

The complete list of candidates nominated by the party against some other constituencies will be announced within 30 November, JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu told reporters.

The party's General Secretary Shirin Akhtar MP also spoke at the press conference. 

On 15 November, the Election Commission announced that the national elections will be held on 7 January. 

 

