JaPa's Babul promises modern Sylhet in 21-point election manifesto

Jatiya Party-nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul has announced a 21-point manifesto pledging to transform Sylhet into a modern city if elected in the city polls scheduled for 21 June.

"I promise, if you elect me as the mayor, I will make Sylhet a modern city. I will take effective measures to reduce traffic congestion, ensure the safety of city dwellers, and construct new roads and footpaths for smooth communication," he said while announcing his electoral manifesto at his central election office in the city's Kumarpara area on Sunday.

Babul, also the president of the Sylhet city unit of the Jatiya Party, mentioned in his manifesto that he would work to make Sylhet a citizen-friendly, industry-friendly, and environmentally safe well-planned city, which will be free from waterlogging and traffic congestion if elected mayor.

His manifesto focuses on pledges such as the establishment of technical education institutions, public libraries in each ward, day-care centres for children, and breastfeeding centres and low-cost hostels for women, launch of scholarships for underprivileged and meritorious students, reopening the municipal library, construction of a museum and art gallery and a cultural complex.

Babul further pledged the formation of ward-wise development cum anti-terrorism civic committees comprising ward councilors and prominent civil society members, which will work for ensuring the development, and peace and order of the wards.

"Sylhet is an earthquake-prone area. Apart from raising awareness to protect against calamities like earthquakes, it will be strictly ensured that buildings are properly constructed in compliance with permit rules," he mentioned in his manifesto.

Babul also promised to initiate planned development projects in 15 new wards first, to solve water and electricity problems in the extended areas of the city on a priority basis, and renovate existing roads and construct new ones.

The extended areas are struggling with various problems since the city corporation was extended to 42 wards from 27 wards, he said.

He observed in his manifesto that the government-run water and sanitation organisation Wasa should open its service in Sylhet city to solve the drinking water crisis.

The Sylhet City Corporation will be developed as a responsible public institution, by ensuring the involvement of experienced citizens in their respective fields in urban development, and participation of people in the development of the city.

"If I am elected mayor, I will transform the Nagar Bhaban into an aesthetic building with a blending of modern and traditional touches," said Babul.

In his manifesto, he also mentioned short, medium and long-term plans to be taken to strengthen the civic service sectors of the city.

Babul's other promises include enhancing tourism facilities, ensuring the safety of tourists, constructing ward-wise playgrounds, and initiating tree plantation drives in the city.