Japanese election observer mission to arrive in Dhaka on Friday

Politics

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:49 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The government of Japan has decided to dispatch an election observer mission to Bangladesh from 5 to 9 January, to support the fair implementation of the national elections scheduled for 7 January. 

The mission will be headed by Watanabe Masato, former Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, and will consist of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh as well as an outside expert.

In addition to observing the casting and counting of votes, the mission will exchange views and information with the Election Commission and election observer missions from other countries, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday (4 January).

The dispatch of the election observer mission is part of Japan's cooperation for the consolidation of democracy in Bangladesh in response to the Election Commission's announcement that it would welcome international election observers.

 

