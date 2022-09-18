Japanese ambassador holds meeting with BNP leaders

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki held a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday (18 September).

The meeting started at 10am at the political office of the political party's chairperson's office in Gulshan, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Business Standard.

"Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki reached Gulshan political office at 10 in the morning," he said.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Organisational Secretary Shama Obaid were present at the meeting.