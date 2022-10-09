JaPa won't be slave to any party: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said they are currently neither with ruling party Awami League, nor with the BNP.

"JP can become friends with any party but won't be their slave," Quader said.

He said this in a meeting with leaders of the Mymensingh district unit of Jatiya Party and affiliate organisations on Sunday, at the Banani party office.

"Seeing Jatiya Party's politics many have thought we have joined hands with someone else. We are actually our party and it is not Jatiya Party's politics to become someone's broker," said GM Quader.

"Doing politics from under someone's shadow, as someone's broker or servant does not earn a political party respect," he added.

Awami League and BNP have both divided people through their corruption, misrule and factionalism, said the Jatiya Party chairman.

"People of the country want to see a third power outside AL and BNP. They want to see the Jatiya Party in power again," said GM Quader.

He said, "We have been opposing holding the national election with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) since the beginning. We think there is scope of rigging in EVMs, while declared results also cannot be challenged."