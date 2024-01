The expired convening committee of Jatiyo Party's Dhaka North has been abolished.

A press release signed by Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the Jatiyo Party, was issued in this regard on Sunday.

At the same time, two of its leaders were exempted from all party positions.

They are Md Shafiqul Islam Sentu and Yahya Chowdhury, presidium members and vice chairmen of the party.