JaPa thanks EC for suspending Gaibandha-5 by-election

Politics

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

JaPa thanks EC for suspending Gaibandha-5 by-election

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 08:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party has thanked the Election Commission for suspending the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency due to allegations of irregularities

Party chairman GM Quader on Wednesday (12 October) sent a statement to the media after the Election Commission took a rare decision of suspending the by-election following allegations of vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVM) and driving opposition polling agents out of voting centres. 

Jatiya Party was main rival of ruling Awami League in the election as BNP boycotted the by-election. The Gaibandha-5 constituency fell vacant due to the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabi MP. 

In the statement sent to the media, GM Quader said, "The goons of the ruling party forced the agents of Jatiya Party's plough symbol candidates out of the centres since morning." 

He alleged that AL workers prevented the voters from going to the polling centres, and the goons stationed themselves in the secret rooms of the booths and voted against the wishes of the voters. 

"Due to all these reasons, the Election Commission has already called off the voting for  Gaibandha-5 by-election. For this, we are thanking the Election Commission on behalf of the Jatiya Party," the statement read. 

All four opposition candidates, including Jatiya Party, boycotted the by-polls alleging vote rigging and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference earlier in the day.

The four boycotting candidates are – HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman.

They demanded a free and fair environment for the polls. The candidates alleged that Awami League men are forcing the voters with the help of the administration.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party / Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

13h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

12h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

11h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

2h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back