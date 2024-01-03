JaPa to take action against candidates withdrawing from polls over 'party leadership'

Action will be taken against the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidates who are withdrawing from the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls after blaming the party's leadership, said the party's Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday (3 January).

"Those who are announcing to withdraw from the election by blaming us [party leadership] in front of the media are doing this purposefully by breaching party discipline. They are withdrawing for their own interests," he told reporters after exchanging views with doctors at Community Medical College Hospital in Rangpur.

"Our candidates are still saying they will do well [in the polls]. Moreover, there is no possibility of a large number of candidates pulling out. If they do, there will be pressure on us," he also said.

"Still, the Jatiyo Party is trying to stay in the election till the end. So far, the election environment has not been so bad. However, we have to take into account the voters' sentiment regarding the polls."

He further said, "The Election Commission is saying everything will go well and we are participating in the election with that belief. Let's see what happens in the end.

"If most people think the election is not going well, then we have to think about what can be done."