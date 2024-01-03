JaPa to take action against candidates withdrawing from polls over 'party leadership'

Politics

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

JaPa to take action against candidates withdrawing from polls over 'party leadership'

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 07:42 pm
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected

Action will be taken against the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidates who are withdrawing from the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls after blaming the party's leadership, said the party's Chairman GM Quader on Wednesday (3 January).

"Those who are announcing to withdraw from the election by blaming us [party leadership] in front of the media are doing this purposefully by breaching party discipline. They are withdrawing for their own interests," he told reporters after exchanging views with doctors at Community Medical College Hospital in Rangpur.

"Our candidates are still saying they will do well [in the polls]. Moreover, there is no possibility of a large number of candidates pulling out. If they do, there will be pressure on us," he also said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sylhet-5: JaPa candidate withdraws from polls citing 'lack of fair environment'

"Still, the Jatiyo Party is trying to stay in the election till the end. So far, the election environment has not been so bad. However, we have to take into account the voters' sentiment regarding the polls." 

He further said, "The Election Commission is saying everything will go well and we are participating in the election with that belief. Let's see what happens in the end.

"If most people think the election is not going well, then we have to think about what can be done."

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiyo Party / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

8h | Panorama
Establishing a rapport with professors can lead to positive relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Why university professors want you to talk to them

8h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

59m | Videos
Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

5h | Videos
Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

1h | Videos
Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

10h | Videos