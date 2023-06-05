Japa suspends vice-chairman for seeking votes for AL backed candidate in Sylhet polls

The Jatiya Party has suspended its Central Vice Chairman Yahya Chowdhury for seeking votes for the Awami League nominated candidate instead of the Jatiya Party's (Japa) nominated mayoral candidate in the Sylhet City Corporation elections.

Japa took this decision on Sunday and a notification was published by Japa Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan.

According to the notification, Yahya was previously accused of breaking party discipline and was served a show-cause notice. As his explanation was not satisfactory, party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader approved the order of temporary suspension on the recommendation of party General Secretary Mujibul Chunnu.

Jatiya Party Vice Chairman Yahya Chowdhury was elected Member of Parliament from Sylhet-2 Constituency as the Grand Alliance candidate in the 10th National Elections. But in the last election, he lost his security deposit as a candidate, and Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury became the Awami League backed MP.

Anwaruzzaman is now the mayoral candidate of Awami League in the Sylhet city Corporation Election.

Japa nominated Nazrul Islam Babul, convener of Japa's Sylhet metropolitan unit, as the mayoral candidate in the Sylhet City Corporation election.

Babul complained to the chairman of the party on 13 May claiming that Yahya participated in an election meeting of Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and sought votes for him.

Following his complaint, the Jatiya Party issued a show cause notice to Yahya Chowdhury on 14 May.

Yahya Chowdhury could not be contacted for comment.

However, Yahya Chowdhury said after the allegations of campaigning in favor of the boat, "I went to a function organised by the local residents. It was not a party event. I did not ask for anyone's vote."

With the support of Anwaruzzaman, that meeting was organised in Jherjheripara of ward number 18 of the city around 9pm on 12 May.

In a video of that meeting spread on social media, Yahya Chowdhury can be heard saying that Sylhet's development programmes must be taken forward by ensuring the victory of the boat symbol regardless of the party's opinion. Everyone has to work together to make Prime Minister's nominee Anwaruzzaman win.

He said, "Anwaruzzaman is a good hearted person. I have known for a long time. He is determined to work for the development of the city dwellers. I urge you to vote for the boat symbol on 12 June and make them the winner."