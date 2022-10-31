JaPa to stay away from JS till Quader recognised as opposition leader

UNB
31 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:21 am

JaPa to stay away from JS till Quader recognised as opposition leader

Jatiya Party have announced they will stay away from Parliament till the speaker recognises GM Quader as the leader of the opposition instead of Raushan Ershad.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the party's parliamentary party on Sunday after a discussion with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury where she offered no hint of a positive decision in this regard coming soon, said Khandakar Delwar Jalali, JP press secretary.

Jatiya Party's parliamentary party has decided GM Quader will be head of their parliamentary delegation  and informed the matter to the speaker in writing, he said.

Currently, Raushan Ershad is the opposition leader who has been abroad for a long time for medical treatment with GM Quader as her deputy.

Earlier on September 3, the parliamentary party proposed to make GM Quader the opposition leader of the parliament instead of Raushan but the speaker is yet to take a decision in this regard.

The 20th session of the current parliament that began Sunday will continue till November 6.

