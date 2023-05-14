JaPa serves show-cause on VC Yahya for seeking vote for boat in Sylhet

JaPa serves show-cause on VC Yahya for seeking vote for boat in Sylhet

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:17 pm
Yahya Chowdhury
Yahya Chowdhury

The Jatiya Party on Sunday served a show-cause notice on its Vice Chairman and former MP Yahya Chowdhury for violating party discipline by reportedly seeking votes for the Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls.

According to the notice, signed by JaPa Central Office Secretary-2 MA Razzak Khan, Yahya Chowdhury at an event on Friday night at the Jherjheri Para area of ward-18 of the Sylhet City Corporation asked for votes on behalf of Awami League candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury. 

"Such activities are clearly against the party discipline and interests, despite the party having its own nominated mayoral candidate," reads the notice, asking Yahya to explain within seven days as to why punitive organisational measures will not be taken against him for violating party discipline.

However, denying such claims, Yahya Chowdhury said that on Friday night he attended a programme arranged by the locals, which was not any party event. 

On the other hand, JaPa-nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul said that Yahya ignored his invitations many times for his programmes, and rather attended the Awami League candidate's event on Friday night.

"I have sent the photos and video footage of his [Yahya's] activities against party discipline to the chairman and general secretary of the party," said Babul.

Babul is among the six candidates so far competing for the mayor's post in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election scheduled for 21 June.

