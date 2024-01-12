JaPa relieves senior leaders Feroz, Sunil of all party posts

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 07:35 pm

Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy. Photo: Collected
Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy. Photo: Collected

The internal turmoil in Jatiyo Party (JaPa) continues as the party has relieved its co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and presidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy of all party posts.

Party Chairman GM Quader took the decision by exercising the power bestowed upon him by the JaPa charter, according to a JaPa press release issued on Friday (12 January).

Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the party, told The Business Standard that they were expelled on charge of breaking the party discipline.

The party also sent a notice to its leaders and candidates in the national election directing them not to take part in any rally or political programmes in Dhaka other than those called by party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Huq Chunnu.

JaPa activists gather at party office; demand removal of GM Quader, Chunnu over polls 'defeat'

Earlier on 10 January, a number of JaPa leaders and activists appeared in the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka to hold a protest programme demanding the ousting of GM Quader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and co-chairmen Anisul Islam Mahsud and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan.

They attributed the party's significant downfall in the 12th national election to the arbitrary actions of the party's senior leaders.

The newly elected 11 candidates from the JaPa took their oath as members of parliament on 10 January in a formal ceremony held in the Oath Room of the Parliament Complex.

JaPa fielded candidates for 265 seats in the election and won only 11 despite a seat-sharing agreement with the Awami League for 26 seats.

The party had 22 seats in the 11th Parliament.

