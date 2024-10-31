Jatiyo Party HQ set on fire by 'Anti-Fascist Student-Workers'

Several groups clash in front of the JaPa HQ in the capital on 31 October 2024. Photo: TBS

The Jatiyo Party (JP) headquarters in the capital's Bijaynagar was vandalised and set on fire by a group of students and workers this evening.

A group of protesters under the banner of 'Anti-Fascist Student-Workers'.

Clashes have also taken place between JP supporters and the student-worker group, our correspondent reports.

At around 6:00pm, a group of students brought out a torch procession under the banner of 'Anti-Fascist Student Workers Public' to protest against the "political inaction and anti-national plot of the fallen fascist Awami League and their friend Jatiyo Party' from the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The protester said the JP has no right to do politics as they are supporters of the AL.

The development comes amid recent tension between the leaders of the JP and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in recent days after Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the movement, said the Jatiyo Party is an "ally of the fascists" and they will "crush them" on the streets.

JP had declared Sarjis and Hasnat Abdullah, another coordination, as persona non-grata in Rangpur earlier this month just ahead a planned visit there by the two coordinators. Later, Sarjis visited the districts as planned but Hasnat did not.

"We will show how the entire student movement, including the two student advisers of the interim government, can shake the ground in Rangpur and crush the efforts of those allies trying to take fight on the streets," he said on 26 October during the visit to Rangpur- the main stronghold of JP.

Sarjis condemned the Jatiya Party for legitimising the Awami League government during the national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024.