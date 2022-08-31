JaPa to hold national council 26 November

Jatiya Party's chief patron, also the opposition leader Rowshan Ershad MP has called for the 10th National Council on 26 November.

In a written statement, she urged the party leaders and workers to strengthen the Jatiya Party, said a press release.

Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP, former Secretary General Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid MP, Abu Hassan Babla MP, Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP and Salma Islam MP were named joint conveners in the said council.

Golam Masih, political secretary to Rowshan Ershad MP and presidium member of the party was appointed as member secretary of the conference preparation committee.

Rowshan Ershad urged party members to invite both young, educated minds to the party and honour the elder leaders who have left the party encouraging them to come back.

The council will be held at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).