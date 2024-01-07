'JaPa has been used as sacrificial lamb to establish one-party rule'

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:13 pm

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:13 pm
Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader speaks to media after casting his vote on Sunday, 7 January. Photo: TBS
Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader speaks to media after casting his vote on Sunday, 7 January. Photo: TBS

GM Quader, Jatiyo Party chairman has revealed fears that one-party rule will be cemented by sacrificing their own candidates.

He also said Jatiyo Party is being used as a sacrificial lamb for this purpose.

Jatiyo party currently has 265 candidates contesting in the election, the same number as the Awami League.

"As we have come to the election, there is no scope of boycotting right now. We have to announce programmes after seeing the polls results," he said replying to a query after overseeing polls in Rangpur-3 constituency.

In the past week six JaPa candidates from Lakshmipur-3, Dinajpur-2, Habiganj-2, Barguna-1 and Barishal 2 and 5 have withdrawn from the election, several of whom cited "absence of fair environment" as their reason

"We always had a fear that we will be brought to the polls to be sacrificed," he said around 11:00am at Senpara Shishu Mangal Govt Primary School.

Quader said they saw peaceful elections in Rangpur but in Cumilla-1 and Dhaka-1 as well as some others, their agents were driven away.

"Awami League activists have created an atmosphere of vote rigging... that too under the nose of police and administration. People are in doubt whether voting will be fair at those centres," he said.

"It's too early to comment… But we are not seeing any positive symptoms in some areas. But the situation was supposed to be better...," he answered when a reporter asked him about the overall election atmosphere.

