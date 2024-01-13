JaPa feuds take new turn as a faction calls meeting on Sunday

The internal feuds of the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) took a new turn after the election with the removal of Kazi Feroz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy for "breaching party discipline".

Amid the tensions escalating within the party that secured win only a meagre 11 seats in the 7 January national election, a faction of JaPa called a meeting in the capital on Sunday. Party Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu have not been invited to the meeting.

As the news of the meeting broke on Saturday, the party's top brass asked its leaders and activists at all levels to refrain from participating in any meeting, rally or political programme, called by any other leaders other than GM Quader and Chunnu.

The leaders, who called the meeting, alleged that the tenure of the party's incumbent chairman and general secretary expired six months ago. They said they will call the chairman to organise a meeting and call the party's next council.

Talking to The Business Standard on Saturday, some of the leaders said if the chairman does not call the council, they may even leave JaPa.

On Saturday, JaPa General Secretary Chunnu told reporters that measures will be taken from the party after observing the decisions to be taken at the meeting on Sunday.

"Co-Chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid and Presidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy have been relieved from party posts for valid reasons," he said.

Kazi Feroz Rashid told TBS that he was not surprised at all about his removal from the party.

"Party leaders and activists from different parts of the country will be present at Sunday's meeting. The decision to be taken by all at the meeting will be accepted.

"At this moment, I do not want to comment more than this on the party."

At least three leaders of JaPa told TBS that GM Quader took part in the 12th national polls under some sort of compulsion.

They said no leader of the JaPa agreed to go to the polls. Elections were held in accordance with the government's plan, and JaPa leaders won the seats wherever the government wanted.

GM Quader had nothing to do in many cases during the polls either, they added.

The leaders believe that even if one side of the Jatiyo Party splits now, the party will not suffer much.

Following a series of dramas before the election, Jatiyo Party agreed to go to the election at the last minute. After negotiating with the ruling Awami League, the party got a concession in 26 seats.

However, most of the leaders of the JaPa were agitated at the chairman and the general secretary regarding the concession of the seats.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a number of JaPa leaders demonstrated at the party chairman's Banani office, demanding the removal of the chairman and general secretary, accusing them of nomination trade and nepotism within the party.