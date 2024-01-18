JaPa elects GM Quader as its parliamentary party leader

Politics

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:24 pm

The Jatiyo Party has elected its Chairman GM Quader as the leader of its parliamentary party.

The election took place during a meeting at the office of the Jatiya Sangsad's opposition party's deputy leader on Thursday.

In addition, the Jatiyo Party elected its Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud as the deputy leader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu as the whip of its parliamentary party.

The party clarified that the election is not about the opposition party of the parliament.

Earlier, on 10 January, a section of Jatiyo Party's leaders staged a protest outside the party chairman's office in Banani to demand the ousting of GM Quader, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu, co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahsud, and Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan. 

They attributed the party's significant downfall in the 12th national election to the arbitrary actions of the party's senior leaders.

