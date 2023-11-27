JaPa did not find candidate in PM Hasina's seat in Gopalganj: Chunnu

The Jatiya Party did not find a candidate to contest in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's seat in Gopalganj, the party's Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today.

"No candidate from the Jatiya Party sought nomination for the Gopalganj-3 seat, which is currently held by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said while announcing the nominations at the party's office in the capital's Banani on Monday (27 November).

The party also kept the Mymensingh-4 seat vacant for the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad.

The Jatiya Party on Monday finalised its candidates for 289 constituencies out of the 300 for the upcoming national elections.

"We could not make a decision regarding the remaining seats as there were multiple candidates. We will list the rest within one or two days. Maybe one or two more seats will be kept vacant," Chunnu said.

Prior to announcing the candidates, Jatiya Party held interviews with prospective nominees of Chattogram, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions from 11am on Sunday.

The party sold 1,752 nomination forms in four days starting from 21 November.