JaPa condemns ‘suppressing’ students’ protests; expresses solidarity with movement

The Jatiya Party (JaPa) has condemned the process of "suppressing" the anti-quota movement by using force and expressed solidarity with the movement.

Following a joint meeting held at the party's Banani office today (28 July), party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu briefed the media about the meeting's decisions.

"In the name of arresting the agitating students, the law enforcement agencies are carrying out an arrest business," Chunnu said.

He said various government establishments were destroyed in the name of violence, and the relevant ministers should accept responsibility and step down.

Chunnu noted that no attacks were made on the houses of any ministers or MPs, as proper security arrangements were in place for them. "However, there was no initiative to protect the government establishments."

During today's meeting, Jatiyo Party strongly criticised the presentation of "inaccurate information" regarding the deaths, such as that of Abu Sayed, who lost his life during the student protests, reads a press release.

The party also demanded that the slain students be officially recognised as "Mukti Sena"and called for the establishment of an impartial commission to compile an accurate list of deaths.

It urged bringing to justice all government officials and instigators involved in the killing of students.

The party urged the authorities concerned to refrain from harassment or torture of leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

They also demanded the withdrawal of all cases filed against students and the immediate release of those arrested during the anti-quota movement.

The meeting emphasised the immediate reopening of all educational institutions across the country.

It was suggested that university authorities should take responsibility for the security of students, working in collaboration with hall administrations.

Furthermore, the meeting demanded appropriate compensation for journalists killed or injured during the violence.