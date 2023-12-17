JaPa Co-Chair Salma Islam withdraws candidacy for Dhaka-17

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:21 pm

JaPa Co-Chair Salma Islam withdraws candidacy for Dhaka-17

Salma will contest for the Dhaka-1 seat as a Jatiya Party candidate.

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:21 pm
File photo of Salma Islam. Photo: Collected
File photo of Salma Islam. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Co-Chairman Salma Islam has withdrawn her nomination from the Dhaka-17 seat in the 12th national elections. 

The letter was submitted to the returning officer on Sunday (17 December).

Salma will contest for the Dhaka-1 seat as a Jatiya Party candidate.

Today is the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls slated for 7 January.

