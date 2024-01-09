JaPa candidate rejects Satkhira-3 election result, cries foul play

JaPa candidate Alif Hossain addresses a press conference held at his residence in the New Market area of Satkhira city on 9 January afternoon. Photo: TBS

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidate Alif Hossain has rejected the results of the 12th national election in the Satkhira-3 (Assasuni-Debhata) constituency, alleging widespread vote theft and rigging with the help of the administration.

He made the accusations in a press conference held at his residence in the New Market area of Satkhira city on Tuesday (9 January) afternoon.

Alif Hossain claimed that only 2-5% of eligible voters actually cast ballots, with the remaining votes being fabricated. He further alleges that despite repeated complaints to the administration regarding fake voting on election day, no action was taken.

"The prime minister herself promised a fair election," Alif Hossain said, "but in Satkhira-3, there was no trace of it. Awami League chairmen of various unions voted as they pleased, manipulating the entire process."

The JaPa candidate categorically rejected the election outcome, calling it "unacceptable" and demanding a boycott. He further expressed scepticism about the possibility of fair elections under a party government, suggesting the need for an independent caretaker administration to restore public trust in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Assasuni Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Returning Officer Roni Alam Nur refuted Alif Hossain's claims. He said that the JaPa candidate had contacted him multiple times on election day, alleging the expulsion of polling agents and the casting of fake votes.

"I immediately informed the executive magistrates concerned and they confirmed from the ground that no such incidents had taken place. The election in Assasuni was conducted fairly, peacefully, and impartially," Roni Alam told media.

He further mentioned that Alif Hossain's written complaint would be forwarded to the district returning officer for due consideration.

The official results declared the Awami League's candidate, former health minister Dr AFM Ruhul Haque, the winner with 1,73,873 votes, while Alif Hossain trailed far behind with only 12,473 votes.