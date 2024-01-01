JaPa candidate in Habiganj-2 withdraws himself from polls race for 'absence of fair environment'

Jatiya Party candidate from Habiganj-2 constituency (Baniachong and Ajmiriganj upazilas) Shankar Pal withdrew himself from the election for what he said lack of a conducive environment for election.

He came up with the announcement while talking to reporters at his constituency on Monday (1 January) morning.

"Fair polls environment is absent here. There is the influence of the muscle power of the ruling party [Awami League]. It is difficult to protect the lives of mine and supporters amid violence taking place in different parts of the country. So I refrained from campaigning in Baniachong-Ajmiriganj," he said.

He stated that he is not the person who seeks votes by printing Awami League-backed posters with JaPa's nomination.

In a recent view exchange meeting with Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, he said, "I want to see how fair and neutral you [EC] are going to conduct. If there is any fair election, I will contest."

Nine more candidates including current MP Advocate Abdul Mujid Khan as independent candidate and Awami League-nominated candidate Maizuddin Sharif are contesting from the constituency in the 7 January election.