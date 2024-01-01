JaPa candidate in Habiganj-2 withdraws himself from polls race for 'absence of fair environment'

Politics

UNB
01 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

JaPa candidate in Habiganj-2 withdraws himself from polls race for 'absence of fair environment'

UNB
01 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:18 pm
A file photo of Shankar Pal. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Shankar Pal. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party candidate from Habiganj-2 constituency (Baniachong and Ajmiriganj upazilas) Shankar Pal withdrew himself from the election for what he said lack of a conducive environment for election.

He came up with the announcement while talking to reporters at his constituency on Monday (1 January) morning.

"Fair polls environment is absent here. There is the influence of the muscle power of the ruling party [Awami League]. It is difficult to protect the lives of mine and supporters amid violence taking place in different parts of the country. So I refrained from campaigning in Baniachong-Ajmiriganj," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He stated that he is not the person who seeks votes by printing Awami League-backed posters with JaPa's nomination.

In a recent view exchange meeting with Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, he said, "I want to see how fair and neutral you [EC] are going to conduct. If there is any fair election, I will contest."

Nine more candidates including current MP Advocate Abdul Mujid Khan as independent candidate and Awami League-nominated candidate Maizuddin Sharif are contesting from the constituency in the 7 January election.

Top News

Jatiya Party / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

10h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

7h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

10h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

50m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

2h | Videos
A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

4h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

8h | Videos