JaPa candidate for Feni-3 show caused for using PM's photo in campaign banner

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 06:17 pm

Related News

JaPa candidate for Feni-3 show caused for using PM's photo in campaign banner

In the banner of the programme,  a portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina occupied a prominent space, whereas the photo of Jatiyo Party Chairperson GM Quader was featured in a smaller size.

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 06:17 pm
Party symbol of Jatiya Party
Party symbol of Jatiya Party

The Election Inquiry Committee has issued a show-cause notice against the Jatiyo Party's candidate for the Feni-3 constituency for using Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's photo in a campaign banner.

The committee's chairman and Joint District and Session Judge Khairunnesa issued the order on Thursday, directing Masud Uddin Chowdhury to explain his actions before it on Friday.

On 2 January, Masud Uddin held a campaign meeting in Matiganj Community Centre in Sonagaji, with Feni-2 Awami League candidate Nizam Uddin Hazari attending the programme as the chief guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the banner of the programme,  a portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina occupied a prominent space, whereas the photo of Jatiyo Party Chairperson GM Quader was featured in a smaller size.

The Election Inquiry Committee became aware of the matter after the incident was covered in the media.

A candidate cannot use the photo of any person other than his own photo and his electoral symbol in the poster, according to Section 7(3) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

At the same time, Section 7(4) of the rule notes that if a candidate is nominated by a political party, he will be able to use his party chief's photo, irrespective of whatever is said in Section 7(3).

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Polls code violation / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

6h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

4h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

10h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

21h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

22h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

25m | Videos