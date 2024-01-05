JaPa candidate for Feni-3 show caused for using PM's photo in campaign banner

The Election Inquiry Committee has issued a show-cause notice against the Jatiyo Party's candidate for the Feni-3 constituency for using Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's photo in a campaign banner.

The committee's chairman and Joint District and Session Judge Khairunnesa issued the order on Thursday, directing Masud Uddin Chowdhury to explain his actions before it on Friday.

On 2 January, Masud Uddin held a campaign meeting in Matiganj Community Centre in Sonagaji, with Feni-2 Awami League candidate Nizam Uddin Hazari attending the programme as the chief guest.

In the banner of the programme, a portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina occupied a prominent space, whereas the photo of Jatiyo Party Chairperson GM Quader was featured in a smaller size.

The Election Inquiry Committee became aware of the matter after the incident was covered in the media.

A candidate cannot use the photo of any person other than his own photo and his electoral symbol in the poster, according to Section 7(3) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

At the same time, Section 7(4) of the rule notes that if a candidate is nominated by a political party, he will be able to use his party chief's photo, irrespective of whatever is said in Section 7(3).