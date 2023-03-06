Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday held Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP responsible for anti-Ahmadyya violence in Panchagarh that left two people dead and dozens injured.

Local Jamaat activists and BNP leaders were involved in obstructing the Ahmadyyas from holding their religious event and torched their houses, the home minister said while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office.

He said that several thousand Ahmadyyas live in the area and their Salna Jalsa has been an annual event there.

"But this year, the activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP leaders obstructed them. They also carried out arson attacks on their houses and raided the venue of event," he added.

He said the clashes claimed a member of the Ahmadyya community, while an activist of Jamaat-e-Islami died during the violence, he said.

Earlier, reports said that the violence on Friday left two people killed and at least 50 others injured.

Already seven cases have been filed in this connection while 81 people have been arrested so far. BNP leader Fazle Rabbi was among the arrestees, said the minister.

Following interrogation, Fazle Rabbi admitted that he was there to stop the religious event and he also led the protest from behind the scenes, said Asaduzzaman.

A RAB member was also injured and a vehicle of the agency was also vandalised during the violence, he said.

However, the situation in the area is normal now and more cases are under way, he added.

Replying to a question about any advance information from an intelligence source about the Panchagarh incident, the minister said, "Efforts are on to investigate why the members of the community got so angry this year? Whether there is any negligence on the part of law enforcers will be found out. Already a probe committee has been formed in this connection and action will be taken if we find any negligence over the issue."

Responding to a question about the BNP allegation that the government has caused the incident to repress the BNP, the minister said, "Awami League never goes against the people of the country. Awami League is in charge of providing security to the people, then why would they do such an incident? Those who were behind the incident are spreading rumours to hide themselves."

On the massive fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp, Asaduzzaman said the government is investigating whether or not it was sabotage.

"We are investigating to find out what caused the fire and whether there was any sabotage or conspiracy," he said.

The government has taken steps for sheltering those who lost their houses in the fire.

He said Rohingyas can go to Bhashan Char as the government has taken huge preparation for resettling the displaced Myanmar nationals on the island. "If they want they can go voluntarily they will be taken there," he said.