Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam withdraws from Sylhet city polls

Politics

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam withdraws from Sylhet city polls

As of Friday, five people have collected nomination forms for the mayoral post

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 10:46 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh has withdrawn from the Sylhet City Corporation elections despite finalising its candidate.

The party's nominee and its  Metropolitan Vice-President  Maulana Abdullah, on Friday, announced that he will not contest the election for personal reasons.

Following the decision, the party's leadership has also decided not to nominate an alternative candidate.

As a result, this year's Sylhet city elections are expected to be mostly uncontested as the BNP, Jamat, and left-wing parties are also not participating in the polls.

Maulana Abdullah said, "I am thankful to my party for nominating me as a candidate. But due to personal and family reasons, I am not participating in the elections."

The party's Sylhet Metropolitan President Maulana Khalilur Rahman said it is not possible for them to choose any alternative candidate at this moment.

Sylhet City Corporation elections will be held by EVM on 21 June.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is 23 May. Nomination papers will be selected on 25 May and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is 1 June.

As of Friday, five people have collected nomination forms for the mayoral post.

They are-  Awami League candidate Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and three independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif alias Kutu, Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan and Samshun Noor Talukdar.

Jatiya Party's nominated candidate in Sylhet, Nazrul Islam Babul, convenor of the party's metropolitan branch, did not collect the nomination papers till Friday.

But he continues to conduct campaigns.

So far, 366 individuals have collected nomination papers for the councillor posts in Sylhet.

Out of this, 78 people collected nomination papers in 14 reserved wards (female councillors) and 288 people bought nomination papers in 42 general wards (male councillors).

Bangladesh / Top News

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

12h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

13h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

14h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

13h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

2h | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

9h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh