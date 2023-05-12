Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam withdraws from Sylhet city polls

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh has withdrawn from the Sylhet City Corporation elections despite finalising its candidate.

The party's nominee and its Metropolitan Vice-President Maulana Abdullah, on Friday, announced that he will not contest the election for personal reasons.

Following the decision, the party's leadership has also decided not to nominate an alternative candidate.

As a result, this year's Sylhet city elections are expected to be mostly uncontested as the BNP, Jamat, and left-wing parties are also not participating in the polls.

Maulana Abdullah said, "I am thankful to my party for nominating me as a candidate. But due to personal and family reasons, I am not participating in the elections."

The party's Sylhet Metropolitan President Maulana Khalilur Rahman said it is not possible for them to choose any alternative candidate at this moment.

Sylhet City Corporation elections will be held by EVM on 21 June.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is 23 May. Nomination papers will be selected on 25 May and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is 1 June.

As of Friday, five people have collected nomination forms for the mayoral post.

They are- Awami League candidate Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and three independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif alias Kutu, Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan and Samshun Noor Talukdar.

Jatiya Party's nominated candidate in Sylhet, Nazrul Islam Babul, convenor of the party's metropolitan branch, did not collect the nomination papers till Friday.

But he continues to conduct campaigns.

So far, 366 individuals have collected nomination papers for the councillor posts in Sylhet.

Out of this, 78 people collected nomination papers in 14 reserved wards (female councillors) and 288 people bought nomination papers in 42 general wards (male councillors).