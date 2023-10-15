Jamaat stages demonstration in Motijheel demanding election-time caretaker government

Jamaat leaders and supporters gather at Motijheel, Dhaka, to demand a non-partisan caretaker government during the elections and the release of their leaders on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Demanding an election-time non-partisan neutral caretaker government and the release of the party's Amir, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a protest rally in Motijheel in Dhaka today (15 October).

On Sunday morning, the party started a protest march from Motijheel Shapla Square and ended with a rally at the Ittefaq intersection.

Under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan, Central Executive Council member and Amir of Dhaka Metropolitan South, Nurul Islam Bulbul led the procession. Thousands of Jamaat leaders and activists can be seen chanting anti-government slogans and carrying the national flag at the end of PVC pipes.

Nurul Islam Bulbul, Dhaka Metropolitan South's president, said, "The government is plotting to announce the schedule without forming a caretaker government; any conspiracy to announce the schedule will be resisted this time. Today, Jamaat-e-Islami is on the streets, and we will not leave the streets without the resignation of the dictatorial government."

Jamaat supporters join a rally holding the national flag in Motijheel, Dhaka on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

"Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is a democratic political party. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to carry out peaceful demonstrations. But the Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists are being oppressed and persecuted by the authoritarian regime in the name of control; we will not tolerate it anymore. We want Sheikh Hasina to immediately dissolve the Parliament and resign, and elections should be held under a caretaker government," he added.

Central Working Council Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, Central Working Council Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Secretary Rezaul Karim, Central Majlis E Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Nayeb Amir Advocate Helal Uddin, Assistant Secretary Delawar Hossain, Abdul Mannan, Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman, Nazimuddin Molla, Fakhruddin Manik, Dhaka Metropolitan South Working Council Member Professor Mokarram Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Abdus Salam, Mubarak Hossain, and Kamrul Ahsan Hasan were also present there.