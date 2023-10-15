Jamaat stages demonstration in Motijheel demanding election-time caretaker government

Politics

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:43 pm

Related News

Jamaat stages demonstration in Motijheel demanding election-time caretaker government

'We want Sheikh Hasina to immediately dissolve the Parliament and resign, and elections should be held under a caretaker government'

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:43 pm
Jamaat leaders and supporters gather at Motijheel, Dhaka, to demand a non-partisan caretaker government during the elections and the release of their leaders on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Jamaat leaders and supporters gather at Motijheel, Dhaka, to demand a non-partisan caretaker government during the elections and the release of their leaders on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Demanding an election-time non-partisan neutral caretaker government and the release of the party's Amir, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held a protest rally in Motijheel in Dhaka today (15 October).

On Sunday morning, the party started a protest march from Motijheel Shapla Square and ended with a rally at the Ittefaq intersection.

Under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan, Central Executive Council member and Amir of Dhaka Metropolitan South, Nurul Islam Bulbul led the procession. Thousands of Jamaat leaders and activists can be seen chanting anti-government slogans and carrying the national flag at the end of PVC pipes.

Nurul Islam Bulbul, Dhaka Metropolitan South's president, said, "The government is plotting to announce the schedule without forming a caretaker government; any conspiracy to announce the schedule will be resisted this time. Today, Jamaat-e-Islami is on the streets, and we will not leave the streets without the resignation of the dictatorial government."

Jamaat supporters join a rally holding the national flag in Motijheel, Dhaka on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Jamaat supporters join a rally holding the national flag in Motijheel, Dhaka on 15 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

"Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is a democratic political party. Jamaat-e-Islami wants to carry out peaceful demonstrations. But the Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists are being oppressed and persecuted by the authoritarian regime in the name of control; we will not tolerate it anymore. We want Sheikh Hasina to immediately dissolve the Parliament and resign, and elections should be held under a caretaker government," he added.

Jamaat holds demos in Dhaka demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Central Working Council Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, Central Working Council Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Secretary Rezaul Karim, Central Majlis E Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Nayeb Amir Advocate Helal Uddin, Assistant Secretary Delawar Hossain, Abdul Mannan, Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman, Nazimuddin Molla, Fakhruddin Manik, Dhaka Metropolitan South Working Council Member Professor Mokarram Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Abdus Salam, Mubarak Hossain, and Kamrul Ahsan Hasan were also present there.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islam / protest / Rally / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

48m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World