Jamaat stages demo in Dhaka

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami staged a demonstration in the capital today protesting the arrest of party leader Muhammad Selim Uddin.

The protest march started from Mirpur-10 at 1:45pm Tuesday, paraded through various roads of the city and ended with a short rally at the Kazipara metro rail station.

Majlis-e-Shura member Mahfuzur Rahman and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, said, "The government's actions of unjustly arresting party leaders go against political etiquette. Such behaviour constitutes a violation of democratic values, human rights, and the constitution."

He also called for the immediate release of all detained leaders, including party Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, Maulana Shamsul Islam, Professor Mia Golam Parwar, Rafiqul Islam Khan and Salim Uddin.

Among others, Majlis-e-Shura member and Assistant Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Nazim Uddin Molla and Fakhruddin Manik, working council members Jamal Uddin, Ziaul Hasan, Muhibullah and Muhammad Ataur Rahman Sarkar attended the rally.