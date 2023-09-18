Jamaat to stage nationwide demos tomorrow demanding release of leaders

Politics

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 06:21 pm

Related News

Jamaat to stage nationwide demos tomorrow demanding release of leaders

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 06:21 pm
Jamaat to stage nationwide demos tomorrow demanding release of leaders

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that they would stage demonstrations at all divisional cities tomorrow (19 September) to demand the release of party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and activists, the withdrawal of fabricated cases, and the establishment of a caretaker government.

"I am announcing a peaceful demonstration in all metropolitans on 19 September to press home the demands for the release of all alem-ulemas, including the Jamaat ameer, withdrawal of all false cases and formation of a caretaker government," said Jamaat Secretary General ATM Machum in a statement today.

"The ruling government has jailed party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, leaders and activists across the country through false and fictitious cases. If they got bailed from the court, the government would arrest them again. The fascist government is filing new cases against them. They are even filing cases against the deceased," he added.

Some 65 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists were arrested in the last three days, ATM Machum said. 

Alleging that even renowned party leaders and activists are being harassed instead of being released, the Jamaat leader said, "No one – including elderly men, women, and children – can be spared from the government's oppression; which has reached extreme levels."

He further reiterated that all opposition parties – including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami – demand the immediate resignation of the government in order to hold a free, fair and inclusive election.

"The people of the country demand a caretaker government system. The government is plotting to hold a farce election once again by keeping the opposition parties out," Jamaat secretary general further said. 

Top News

Jamaat / demonstration / Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

52m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World