Jamaat to stage nationwide demos tomorrow demanding release of leaders

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced that they would stage demonstrations at all divisional cities tomorrow (19 September) to demand the release of party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and activists, the withdrawal of fabricated cases, and the establishment of a caretaker government.

"I am announcing a peaceful demonstration in all metropolitans on 19 September to press home the demands for the release of all alem-ulemas, including the Jamaat ameer, withdrawal of all false cases and formation of a caretaker government," said Jamaat Secretary General ATM Machum in a statement today.

"The ruling government has jailed party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, leaders and activists across the country through false and fictitious cases. If they got bailed from the court, the government would arrest them again. The fascist government is filing new cases against them. They are even filing cases against the deceased," he added.

Some 65 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists were arrested in the last three days, ATM Machum said.

Alleging that even renowned party leaders and activists are being harassed instead of being released, the Jamaat leader said, "No one – including elderly men, women, and children – can be spared from the government's oppression; which has reached extreme levels."

He further reiterated that all opposition parties – including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami – demand the immediate resignation of the government in order to hold a free, fair and inclusive election.

"The people of the country demand a caretaker government system. The government is plotting to hold a farce election once again by keeping the opposition parties out," Jamaat secretary general further said.