Jamaat-Shibir will be banned within tomorrow: Law minister

Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir will be banned by executive order within tomorrow (31 July), said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The law regarding the matter is being examined today, the minister said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat .

"We will discuss the process with the home minister and a decision will be announced tomorrow in this regard."

Earlier, in view of the violence surrounding the student quota movement, a decision was taken to ban Jamaat-Shibir in a meeting of the 14-party alliance led by the Awami League.

Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamist political party in the country, had its registration cancelled in 2013.

A High Court in August of that year declared the party's registration was illegal, banning it from contesting the coming January's general election.

The court made the ruling after a petition was lodged arguing that Jamaat's charter breached the constitution.

Three radical Islamist parties -- Jagrata Muslim Janata Bangladesh (JMJB) and Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Harkatul Jihad -- were banned in February 2004 on grounds of militancy and terrorism.