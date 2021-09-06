Jamaat secretary, 8 others arrested from city

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested top nine leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, including its Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar, on charges of anti-state activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Mohammad Asaduzzaman of Gulshan Division confirmed the matter on Monday.

Other detainees were- Jamaat assistant secretary generals, Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad, other central leaders, Yasin Arafat, Abdur Rob, Mubarak Hossain and Izzat Ullah.

Identities of other two detainees could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, the top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami were conducting a secret meeting in Bashundhara residential area in the evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bhatara police conducted a drive at the place and arrested them.

On the other hand, responding to the arrests, Jamaat-e-Islami in an official statement demanded immediate release of the detainees.

Jamaat leader Dr Shafiqur Rahman said their leaders and activists were operating a regular meeting on current issues while police arrested them.