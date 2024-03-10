Jamaat brings out procession in Dhaka protesting spiraling commodity prices

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh has staged protests on the streets of Dhaka, demanding commodity prices be brought under control and the values of Ramadan be preserved.

Leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka north unit brought out a procession in the Mirpur area of the capital while the Dhaka south unit brought out processions in Old Dhaka today (10 March) morning.

"The holy month of Ramadan is a glorious and blessed month. It is during this month that the holy Quran, the charter of liberation for humanity, was revealed. This month is greatly respected not only by Muslims but also by people across all religions," Jamaat's Dhaka North Secretary Rezaul Karim said during a rally.

"The government has deliberately caused the price of commodities to rise in this auspicious month, essentially starving the people. Ministers making cruel joke out of the situation, suggesting dates be replaced with boroi [local plum] for Iftar, demonstrates their callousness," he added.

"Therefore, these universally condemned, ineffective, and illegitimate ministers must resign immediately. The fact is, 96% of the population has said 'no' to this government. Thus, this unelected government has no right to stay in power and must leave in disgrace under the public's condemnation," Rezaul said.

He called on everyone to remain uncompromising in their demands for the government's fall.