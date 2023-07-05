Jamaat now wants to hold rally in Sylhet

After holding a rally in Dhaka last month, the Jamaat-e-Islami has been planning to organise a meeting to present their ten-point demands in Sylhet on 15 July.

Jamaat, which is blamed for war crimes during the Liberation War and has lost its registration with the Election Commission, has not had any programme for a long time except for bringing out sudden processions, which were allegedly barred by the police.

Before holding a rally in Dhaka on 10 June this year, Jamaat was last allowed to hold a rally 10 years ago in March 2013.

The Sylhet city unit of Jamaat has applied to the Sylhet Metropolitan Police yesterday, seeking permission to hold the rally at the Registry Ground in the city.

A five-member delegation led by Jamaat's Sylhet city unit Secretary Md Shahjahan Ali submitted the application to the police.

The Jamaat said in the application that they have organised the rally as a part of the programme announced by its central command to present their ten-point demands including reestablishment of caretaker government, curbing the commodity price hike, and release of its eminent leaders and clerics including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

Jamaat's Sylhet city unit Secretary Md Shahjahan Ali said, "The Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner was not present, so we submitted the application to another officer. He assured us that they will hold a meeting in this regard and inform us their decision.

"We hope they will allow us to hold the rally. We want to arrange a peaceful meeting."