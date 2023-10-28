Jamaat may get rally permission at Shapla Chattar for few hours: DMP sources

Police cordoned off thousands of Jamaat activists to stop them from entering Shapla Chattar on Saturday, 28 October 2023 morning. Photo: Sakhawat Prince

Sources at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said authorities might allow Jamaat to a gathering at Shapla Chattar for a few hours under certain conditions.

One of the conditions is that Jamaat has to leave the street after the gathering, the sources said.

No official has talked about this on record yet.

Earlier, nearly a thousand Jamaat-e-Islami activists broke through the police barricades in both Fakirapool and Arambagh and entered the Shapla Chattar.

They started gathering in the Arambag area of Motijheel in the early morning, while several hundred police officers had barricaded and obstructed them.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Jamaat worker named Md Nawab Ali was injured during the party's clash with police at Motijheel's Arambagh.

A correspondent who is currently in front of Notre Dame College said there was a police barricade in front of the college.

Over a thousand activists broke the barricade around 1pm.

The whole road in front of the college is filled with Jamaat activists and police personnel at this moment.

Earlier, the Chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit DIG Md Asaduzzaman made it clear that "Jamaat did not have permission for the rally, and the police would not allow any processions to take place."

"If they gather, defying the law, we will take stern action," he earlier said.