Jamaat leaders, activists start gathering at Dhaka's IEB for anti-govt rally

Leaders and supporters of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islamia, since Saturday (10 June) morning, started gathering at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), in Dhaka's Ramna area for an anti-government rally.

As per party men, they are protesting the rising commodity prices and demanding a caretaker government for the upcoming national polls.

They also made the call for the immediate release of all arrested Jamaat leaders, including their ameer (chief) Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Photo: TBS

The Business Standard correspondent, after arriving at the rally venue, observed that preparations were underway to set up a stage inside the IEB. Party workers and activists were seen arriving at the location in small groups.

Jamaat's Acting Ameer and former lawmaker Professor Mujibur Rahman is scheduled to attend the rally -- convened by the party's Dhaka (south) Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul -- as the chief guest.

Jamaat leaders and activists start gathering at Dhaka's IEB for an anti-govt rally pic.twitter.com/CFiLCI6HrF— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) June 10, 2023

Yesterday (9 June), Jamaat-e-Islami submitted a written application to the police seeking permission to hold the rally in front of Baitul Mukarram.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission to the party to hold its rally at the IEB auditorium.

Earlier on 29 May, a four-member Jamaat delegation was taken into custody by the police when they visited the DMP Headquarters to seek permission for the rally.

Jamaat leaders and activists start gathering at Dhaka's IEB for an anti-govt rally pic.twitter.com/Ar8PYuDN6g— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) June 10, 2023

However, after their release, the DMP clarified that the delegation was not detained but instead brought in for questioning.

Photo: TBS

Party sources have said that it was on 9 February 2013 when, for the last time, police had allowed them to organise a rally. Today's programme marks the end of a 10-year-long hiatus, they added.

The Election Commission (EC), in 2018, had cancelled Jamaat's registration as a political party for opposing Bangladesh's independence during the Liberation War of 1971.