Jamaat holds rally demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Politics

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 06:05 pm

Jamaat holds rally demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday staged a procession in the capital, calling for the release of party leaders, including Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and the reinstatement of a caretaker government.

The rally, organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South, ended at Banglabazar after winding through the roads from the Sadarghat area of the capital.

Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, Central Executive Council Member of Jamaat and Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South, led the rally.

During his address, Shafiqul Islam Masud stated, "Due to the misrule of the Awami government, the people of Bangladesh are enduring a disastrous transitional period. This government, which has unlawfully seized power, has isolated Bangladesh on the global stage, presenting it as a perilous nation."

He further said, "The Awami League government has deteriorated to a point where it is now plotting to jeopardise the lives of the country's 18 crore citizens in order to safeguard itself."

