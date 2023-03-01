Jamaat holds protest rally in city

Leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami staged a protest rally in the capital today demanding the release of party chief and other detained leaders.

The protest rally organised by Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit marched along the roads from Malibag Railgate to Khilgaon Taltola in the city on Wednesday morning.

Led by party's central working committee member and Dhaka Metropolitan South unit's secretary Shafikul Islam Masud, Dhaka Metropolitan South unit's Nayeb-e-Amir Advocate Dr Helal Uddin, assistant secretary Delowar Hossain, working committee member Prof Mokarrom Hossain and other leaders of the party attended the rally.