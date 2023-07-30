Jamaat holds protest rallies across the country

The Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh has brought out rallies across the country today protesting the price-hike of commodities, demanding the re-establishment of a caretaker government and the release of the party's chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman along with other arrested leaders and activists.

Protest marches were held in Bogura, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Munshiganj, and Cumilla on Sunday (30 July).

Earlier, the party had announced countrywide protests, including marches, in the divisional cities on 28 July, protest marches in Sadar upazilas on 30 July and a peaceful rally in Dhaka on 1 August.

Jamaat's Acting Ameer and former MP Professor Mujibur Rahman made the announcements at a press conference on Monday morning (24 July).