Jamaat holds demos in Dhaka demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami held demonstrations and rallies in different parts of the capital today demanding a non-partisan election-time caretaker government, and the release of the party's activists, including Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

Protest marches and rallies were held in Mirpur, Khilgaon, Sabuj Bagh, Demra, Motijheel, Jatrabari, Paltan and Ramna areas under the banner of Dhaka metropolitan North-South units of the party on Wednesday (4 October).

"A few days later, the capital of Dhaka and its surroundings would be a hotbed of demonstrations for restoring the country's democracy. The tyrannical government will not find a way to escape," said Mahfuzur Rahman, a Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of the party.

Photo: TBS

He urged the leaders and activists to be ready to show maximum sacrifices to play a role in the movement of the coming days.

The protest march of Shahbag thana started from Segunbagicha of the capital went through the surrounding roads and ended with a rally in front of Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"We want to tell the government that their time is over. The people country will not accept any election without a caretaker government," Jamaat Shura member Advocate Helal Uddin said at Shahbagh today.

Photo: TBS

Syed Sirajul Islam, a working council member of Dhaka Metropolitan South, led the procession to Motijheel police station.

"The government wants to stop the ongoing movement by arresting Jamaat leaders. We want to say to the incumbent government that Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be eradicated from this country through violence and muscle power. Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami are ready to for sacrifices to establish democracy in the country," he said.