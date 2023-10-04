Jamaat holds demos in Dhaka demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Politics

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Jamaat holds demos in Dhaka demanding caretaker govt, release of party men

Protest marches and rallies were held in Mirpur, Khilgaon, Sabuj Bagh, Demra, Motijheel, Jatrabari, Paltan and Ramna areas under the banner of Dhaka metropolitan North-South units of the party on Wednesday

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami held demonstrations and rallies in different parts of the capital today demanding a non-partisan election-time caretaker government, and the release of the party's activists, including Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. 

Protest marches and rallies were held in Mirpur, Khilgaon, Sabuj Bagh, Demra, Motijheel, Jatrabari, Paltan and Ramna areas under the banner of Dhaka metropolitan North-South units of the party on Wednesday (4 October).

"A few days later, the capital of Dhaka and its surroundings would be a hotbed of demonstrations for restoring the country's democracy. The tyrannical government will not find a way to escape," said Mahfuzur Rahman, a Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of the party. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He urged the leaders and activists to be ready to show maximum sacrifices to play a role in the movement of the coming days.

The protest march of Shahbag thana started from Segunbagicha of the capital went through the surrounding roads and ended with a rally in front of Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"We want to tell the government that their time is over. The people country will not accept any election without a caretaker government," Jamaat Shura member Advocate Helal Uddin said at Shahbagh today. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Syed Sirajul Islam, a working council member of Dhaka Metropolitan South, led the procession to Motijheel police station.

"The government wants to stop the ongoing movement by arresting Jamaat leaders. We want to say to the incumbent government that Jamaat-e-Islami cannot be eradicated from this country through violence and muscle power. Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami are ready to for sacrifices to establish democracy in the country," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

4h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

8h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

2h | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

5h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

18h | TBS Economy