Jamaat to hold rallies on Friday, Sunday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a new programme for Friday (8 September) and Sunday (10 September) in all major cities of the country to protest the obstruction of Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's funeral, release of its arrested leaders and ensure the coming election is held under a caretaker government.

The party will hold a peaceful march in Dhaka on Friday and in all major cities of the country on Sunday, announced the party's Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana ATM Masum in a statement on Wednesday (6 September).

"The rally is being held in protest of the obstruction of Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's funeral, attacks on Ghaibana janaza in different parts of the country, unjust arrest of hundreds of leaders and activists across the country, politically motivated and false cases against thousands of leaders and activists, oppression and undemocratic behaviour of the government and to demand the release of its arrested leaders, including Jamaat Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman, and hold a free, fair, impartial and participatory elections under a caretaker government.

The acting secretary general sought the cooperation of all Jamaat's supporters, general public and the administration for the peaceful implementation of the programme.

Meanwhile, BNP has announced to hold separate mass processions in the capital on Saturday (9 September) to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government.

And Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League will hold a peace rally on Saturday (9 September) to protest BNP Jamaat's "terrorism and anarchy".