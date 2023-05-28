Jamaat to hold protest rally in city on 5 June

Leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have announced staging a protest rally in the capital on Monday (5 June) demanding the release of party chief and other detained leaders.

The protest rally organised by Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit will march along the roads from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city around 3pm and end in Kakrail.

Jamaat's leaders also requested cooperation of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in ensuring a peaceful protest programme.

Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit Member and Office Secretary Mubarak Hossain sent a letter to the DMP commissioner in this regard on Sunday (28 May).

Md Faruq Hossain, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Public Relations and Media Division said the DMP operations division and high-ups would review the appeal and come up with a decision on the matter.

