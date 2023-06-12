Jamaat got permission for rally because of US visa policy: Gayeshwar

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Monday said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was given permission to hold a rally in the capital after a decade as an effect of the US visa policy.

Speaking at a discussion, he said Jamaat could hold meetings as a political party, but some people wonder whether the Islamist party was allowed to hold the rally after a long time following an entente with the government.

"In fact, the government was forced to give Jamaat permission (to hold the rally) because of the US visa policy. Everyone (belonging to the ruling party) has to now check blood pressure and sugar level in the morning and afternoon as they could understand everything has an end," the BNP leader said.

Swahidhana Oikya Parishad arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 42nd death anniversary of the late President and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, said the current government must step down and hand over power to a neutral government to hold the upcoming national election.

"There's only one way open for this government to exit safely. That is to restore the ownership of the people and their voting rights and accept the 10 points," he said.

The BNP leader said the opposition party is unwilling to hold any talks with the government until their 10-point demands are met.

"Now it's time to say goodbye to you (govt). Why do we engage in talks now? Dialogue is what we are talking about every day, but you are not listening," he observed.

Gayeshwar said PM Sheikh Hasina should accept BNP's 10-point demand, including the installation of the caretaker government, for a free, fair and credible election demonstrating her prudence,

"Our demand must be accepted first. Then we can hold talks on the caretaker or polls-time government. We can overcome the current transition through mutual cooperation for a fair election... that's what we want."