Jamaat gears up for Saturday's rally in Dhaka

Jamaat-e-Islami is taking all-out preparations for its scheduled rally on Saturday, which will take place outside Baitul Mukarram in the capital city.

According to sources within the party, Jamaat is getting positive responses from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police regarding the permission, on the condition that the rally is conducted peacefully.

Ashraful Alam Imon, the publicity and media secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat, mentioned that a Jamaat delegation is scheduled to visit the DMP office on Friday afternoon. They hope to receive cooperation from the administration without any hindrances this time.

Imon also stated that the party has altered its original plan to hold a protest rally up to Kakrail intersection, and instead, the programme will be limited to Baitul Mukarram area.

Earlier on 29 May, a four-member Jamaat delegation was taken into custody by the police when they visited the DMP Headquarters to seek permission for the rally. However, after their release, the DMP clarified that the delegation was not detained but instead brought in for questioning.

A source within the DMP reveals that intelligence has already gathered various information at the field level and has informed the DMP commissioner and other relevant officials. The intelligence reports have not found any indications of the party intending to cause chaos. In light of this information, the DMP administration is inclined to grant permission for the rally.

Nurul Islam Bulbul, the Ameer of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat, addressed a coordination meeting of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Jamaat, held at an auditorium in the capital on Thursday, in order to ensure the success of the rally.

He said, "People are discontented with the 15-year misrule of those in power. The party has announced Saturday's programme to demand fair elections under a caretaker government, the release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other national leaders, as well as control over the rising commodity prices."

Bulbul emphasised that as the country's third largest political party, they aim to bring the voice of the people to the forefront of the nation.

He emphasised that it is their constitutional right and mentioned their appeal for cooperation to the police office, with the expectation of a positive response.

The Jamaat leader added that they anticipate the administration will inform them soon regarding their decision on overall cooperation, enabling them to complete the necessary preparations to ensure a peaceful and successful rally, which is in line with Jamaat-e-Islami's tradition.

According to Jamaat-e-Islami sources, the party is expecting a turnout of over 50,000 people in Saturday's rally, provided there are no major obstacles from the administration. They have made arrangements for an even larger gathering if leaders and activists from districts outside Dhaka can participate in the rally.

Jamaat insiders said the party has been planning to announce on 10 June major programmes at district and upazila levels to revive its activities before organising bigger programmes in the capital. The party has decided to hold political programmes openly from now on.

In a press conference on 31 May, acting Amir of Jamaat Professor Mujibur Rahman said during the 15-year rule of the Awami League, 246 leaders and activists of Jamaat-Shibir were killed. As many as 25 Jamaat-SHibir leaders and activists were forced to disappear allegedly by the law enforcement agencies.

Besides, 91,246 activists of the party have been arrested. So far, the government has filed 14,309 cases against Jamaat men and 9,584 cases against Shibir activists. Moreover, 75,035 activists were injured in attacks by the law enforces, and 5,204 activists were crippled due to shooting and physical torture. Over 5,000 houses belonging to Jamaat men have been damaged, he added.

Yasin Arafat, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura, said, "We were last allowed to hold a rally 10 years ago in March 2013. The government has not allowed us to open 3,000 of our offices across the country, including our central office in Moghbazar, for about 12 years.

"Now that we are cornered, we have no scope of moving back. From now on, we are ready to respond to any oppression of the government."