Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer urges proper observance of 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer urges proper observance of 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day'

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:28 pm
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a gathering at the Al Faruq Society in Sonadanga on 27 September 2024. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman addresses a gathering at the Al Faruq Society in Sonadanga on 27 September 2024. Photo: UNB

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called for the observance of "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" on 7 November with due respect and significance.

The call was made in a statement signed by Central Publicity Division's Mujibul Alam on 6 November.

"7 November is National Revolution and Solidarity Day. This day holds significant importance in Bangladesh's history. On 7 November 1975, freedom-loving citizens took to the streets to protect the country's independence and sovereignty, thwarting all conspiracies and plots against it," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader added that on 3 November 1975, Major General Khaled Mosharraf attempted a counter-coup to reinstate the Awami League in power.

"In response, our patriotic soldiers and people united on 7 November, raising the slogan 'Naraye Takbeer, Allahu Akbar,' to thwart the conspiracies of Khaled Mosharraf and safeguard the nation's sovereignty and independence," he stated.

Rahman also acknowledged the role of the country's military in defending against foreign hegemonic conspiracies.

"On 5 August, the nation's students and citizens, at the cost of many lives, freed the country from 15 years of Awami fascism, with the military standing beside them. We are commemorating 7 November at a time when the nation faces multiple crises, and there are conspiracies to once again hand over the nation to fascism," he warned, emphasising that the resurgence of fascism would lead the nation into turmoil.

He called for unity across political lines, involving patriotic students, supporters of multi-party democracy, the current government, and the military to resist these threats.

"All Jamaat branches and patriotic students are urged to commemorate 7 November as National Revolution and Solidarity Day with a pledge to protect the nation's sovereignty and independence by standing firm against all conspiracies," he appealed.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / sovereignty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

1h | Videos
Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

Actress Shomi Kaiser has been arrested in the case of killing attempt

3h | Videos
US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

US presidential election: Donald Trump ahead early, Kamala Harris far behind

3h | Videos
Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

10h | Videos