Jamaat denied permission to hold rally on Monday in capital

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has declined the Jamaat-e Islami's request seeking permission to hold a rally on Monday (5 June) in the capital.

"The decision was taken to avoid any kind of public suffering due to political movement and procession on a working day," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Commissioner and Detective Branch Chief Haroon Or Rashid made the disclosure while talking to journalists at his office on Sunday (4 June).

"As tomorrow is Monday, a working day, we have decided to decline their [Jamaat] request for a rally in public interest," he said.

Haroon Or Rashid also said the police would investigate why Jamaat was back in the scene just before the national elections.

"We will look into the matter," the DB chief said, adding, "If they violate any rule or conduct any harmful activities, the police will adopt their course of action."

Earlier on 28 May, leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami announced staging a protest rally in the capital on Monday demanding the release of party chief and other detained leaders.

The protest rally organised by Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit would march along the roads from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city around 3pm and end in Kakrail.

Jamaat's leaders requested cooperation of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in ensuring a peaceful protest programme. Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit Member and Office Secretary Mubarak Hossain sent a letter to the DMP commissioner in this regard on 28 May.

On 29 May, Jamaat-e-Islami issued a statement saying four of their leaders were detained outside the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters when they went to submit an application seeking permission to hold their programme scheduled for 5 June.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered political party under the Election Commission. Therefore, the party cannot contest in the Jatiya Sangsad polls. However, there is no ban on the party being involved in politics or conducting political activities.

In 2013, the High Court declared the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami with the EC illegal, effectively banning it from taking part in general elections. In 2018, the EC formally deregistered the Islamic fundamentalist party as it failed to fulfil its prerequisites.

However, Jamaat is still operating as a legal political party amid calls from the secular forces to ban it for its role in the genocide during the Liberation War it vehemently opposed.

However, in 2022, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said that Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami can get registered with the EC under a different name if they fulfil all the conditions. He said the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami was cancelled as its charter was not consistent with the Constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.

In 2008, Jamaat-e-Islami applied for registration with the EC but got cancelled for failing to provide all the information and fulfil the conditions set by the commission.

Jamaat's top leaders Abdul Quader Molla and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid were executed in 2013 and Motiur Rahman Nizami in 2016 on charges including crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.