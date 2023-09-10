Jamaat demands its Ameer's release, polls under caretaker govt

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, on Sunday, strongly protested the obstruction of Delawar Hossain Sayeedi's Janaza, as well as the attacks on Ghaibana (in absentia) janazas across the country and arrests and false cases against hundreds of leaders and activists.

The party leaders also demanded the immediate release of all detained leaders and activists, including its Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and its Dhaka Metropolitan North unit Ameer.

In a procession and subsequent brief rally arranged by Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North, leaders of the party also demanded a free, fair, impartial, and participatory national election under a caretaker government.

The protest procession commenced in front of Jamuna Future Park and marched various roads before concluding with a brief rally in front of Baridhara Madrasa.

Addressing the rally, Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, addressed the attendees and conveyed the message that the successors of Sayeedi were determined to establish a rule based on Quranic principles by ousting the current authoritarian government.

He pointed out that the government's ideological bankruptcy about losing power had escalated to the extent that they were now apprehensive even in the face of the deceased.

As a result of this fear, Sayeedi's Janaza was denied in Dhaka, and his Ghaibana Janazas also came under attack, leading to the arrest of numerous activists, the Jamaat leader said.

In the past 15 days, hundreds of leaders and activists were detained without warrants in various areas of the capital, including Mirpur, Darussalam, Moghbazar, and Industrial Police Station areas.

Furthermore, the government unlawfully arrested Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar, and Dhaka Metropolitan North Ameer Muhammad Salim Uddin, as an act of political retribution.

Besides, they warned the government, stating that "winter does not go away in one month" and the advancement of Jamaat could not be impeded by any means.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat Assistant Secretary Nazim Uddin Molla, Fakhruddin Manik, North Unit's Working Council members Ziaul Hasan and Jamal Uddin, along with religious figures Maulana Muhibbullah, Mu Ataur Rahman Sarkar, and Nasir Uddin, student leaders Salah Uddin, Asaduzzaman, A Rahim, and others joined the protest.