Jamaat condemns attack on BNP leaders, activists during today's rally

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 09:25 pm

BNP activists get into a clash with police in Jatrabari. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
BNP activists get into a clash with police in Jatrabari. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the attack and obstruction by police during BNP's sit-in programmes across the capital to press home the party's demand for election under a non-partisan government.

In a statement on Saturday (29 July), acting Jamaat Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman said, "The attack on senior BNP leaders Amanullah Aman and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is despicable."

He further said the police obstructed and attacked the democratic programme organised by BNP today, leaving a large number of activists severely injured. 

"The government has taken steps to disrupt opposition gatherings by its party forces and law enforcement agencies. We strongly condemn and protest these attacks, torture, mass arrests and harassment by the government," he said. 

Instead of cooperating with the "peaceful" gatherings and marches of the opposition, security forces have been harassing the activists, carrying out mass arrests, he alleged, adding that police have also raided houses of several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and looted valuables.

"Police unjustly arrested more than 200 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists from various locations, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, among other places," he said. 

He said, "The entire nation is united against the government today. Movements cannot be suppressed by arrests, oppression, and torture."

He also called for the resignation of the ruling government, dissolution of the parliament and urged to hand over power to a caretaker government to ensure free, fair, impartial and participatory elections in the country.

The acting Jamaat ameer also demanded immediate release of party leaders and activists as well as those of other opposition parties.

