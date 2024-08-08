Jamaat chief congratulates interim govt, calls for election as soon as possible

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman speaks at a press conference at the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Mogbazar on 6 August. Photo: TBS

Shafiqur Rahman, the ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which was banned from conducting political activities earlier this month by the now-ousted Awami League-led government, congratulated the new interim government soon after it was sworn in at the Bangabhaban tonight (8 August).

He also called on authorities to hold an election as soon as possible.

"We call on the administration, judiciary and the election commission to complete the necessary reforms of the state and arrange elections for the national parliament as soon as possible to hand over power to the elected representatives of the people," the Jamaat chief said in a statement sent to the media.

"We hope that the interim government will be able to fulfil the expectations of the students and the countrymen," he also said.

Terming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina a 'dictator' Shafiqur said, "The country has been freed from the dictator due to the many sacrifices and blood of the students."

"An interim government headed by internationally renowned economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been formed Thursday. The students have high expectations from the interim government."