Jamaat protests at DMP's denial of permission

Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami Dhaka North brings out a procession from Mirpur 1 intersection as police deny them permission to hold a rally in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday, 4 August. Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami held rallies in Dhaka's Motijheel and Mirpur areas on Friday to protest the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) denying the party permission to hold a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan.

The Motijheel procession, led by the party's Member of the Central Executive Council and Dhaka City South Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, ended with a protest rally in front of Kamalapur Railway Station.

Senior Jamaat leaders and activists, including Dhaka City South Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, attended the procession.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Secretary of Jamaat Dr Mohammad Rezaul Karim led the Mirpur procession, which started at the Mirpur 1 roundabout and ended in a meeting at the Technical intersection.

Earlier on the day, the party deferred its Friday rally to Sunday (6 August) at Suhrawardy Udyan to press home its demand of holding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government.

Jamaat-e-Islami postponed its 1 August rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after failing to secure permission from the police and sought cooperation from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in holding a peaceful rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday.

Police on Thursday said they will not permit Jamaat to hold a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan either.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-E-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said an immediate establishment of the caretaker government system for the purpose of fair and participatory elections is required.

He also demanded the release of Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and all the arrested leaders, activists and clerics.

Jamaat first announced holding a rally in Dhaka as part of its nationwide programme on 24 July. The rally got postponed twice so far.