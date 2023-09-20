Jamaat brings out protest march in Dhaka demanding caretaker government

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a protest march in the capital this morning demanding the re-establishment of the caretaker government system and the release and withdrawal of all cases against the party's chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman and other activists.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat held a protest march in the Rampura area of the capital on Wednesday (20 September).

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami central working council member and Dhaka Metropolitan North unit secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim led the procession.

The protest march started from East Rampura and circled various roads and ended with a rally in front of the Abul Hotel in Malibagh.

"Mass arrests and cases cannot stop people's movement. Taking a selfie will not save the government," Muhammad Rezaul Karim said.

He said that the government failed to deal with political opponents politically and ideologically and chose the path of extreme violence and torture.

"That is why they have specifically targeted Jamaat," he said.